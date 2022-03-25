Dr. Eric Payne, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Payne, OD
Overview of Dr. Eric Payne, OD
Dr. Eric Payne, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Payne & Associates, P.A.13601 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 235-1721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Davis Vision
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Solstice
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?
He's fantastic. Been going to him for years.
About Dr. Eric Payne, OD
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306801089
Education & Certifications
- Aker Kasten Eye Center
- Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.