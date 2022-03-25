Overview of Dr. Eric Payne, OD

Dr. Eric Payne, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.



Dr. Payne works at Dr. Payne & Associates, P.A. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.