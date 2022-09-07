Eric Ponder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Ponder, PA-C
Overview
Eric Ponder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Eric Ponder works at
Locations
-
1
Hampton Professional Park7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 730-6899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Ponder?
I’ve been a patient in this office for about 10 years and have seen Eric for close to 4 years. He is a meticulous professional who takes time to listen. He thoroughly studies new medications and discussed them with you. If you leave a message for him, you will promptly get a return call. I couldn’t be more pleased with Dr. Toenjes or Eric. Hands down the best neurological practice I’ve used.
About Eric Ponder, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447761630
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Ponder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Ponder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Ponder works at
2 patients have reviewed Eric Ponder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Ponder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Ponder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Ponder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.