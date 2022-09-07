See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Eric Ponder, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Eric Ponder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Eric Ponder works at Hampton Professional Park in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Professional Park
    7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-6899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I’ve been a patient in this office for about 10 years and have seen Eric for close to 4 years. He is a meticulous professional who takes time to listen. He thoroughly studies new medications and discussed them with you. If you leave a message for him, you will promptly get a return call. I couldn’t be more pleased with Dr. Toenjes or Eric. Hands down the best neurological practice I’ve used.
    Neurological Patient — Sep 07, 2022
    About Eric Ponder, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447761630
    Frequently Asked Questions

