Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM
Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Rockmore works at
Dr. Rockmore's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Ny and Nj LLC1230 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste C, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 585-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rockmore?
He is professional, great knowledge about neuropathy. Very compassionate and comprehensive. He explained everything to me without rushing, answered all of my questions. Dr. Rockmore walked into the room with a kindness and competence. He also reviewed my history and knew what he wanted to recommend after my thorough exam. Staff was excellent as well! 5 STARS!!!! I highly recommend this fine physician. As an oncology nurse of 40+ yrs, I have high standards and Dr Rockmore exceeded them today!
About Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841256922
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rockmore works at
Dr. Rockmore has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rockmore speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.