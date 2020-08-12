Overview of Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM

Dr. Eric Rockmore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Rockmore works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Ny and Nj LLC in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.