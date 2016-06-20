See All Nurse Practitioners in Syracuse, NY
Eric Rodriguez, MS

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (10)
Overview

Eric Rodriguez, MS is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. 

Eric Rodriguez works at Crouse Medical Practice, PLLC. in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crouse Medical Practice, PLLC.
    739 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 479-5070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 20, 2016
    Eric Rodriguez really cares about his patients. I had cellulitis on my leg, and with his care plan, my leg has healed. He always asks if I have any questions, and listens when I ask them, and answers them in layman's answers. He is very thorough, encouraging, and knowledgeable.
    Starshine in Syracuse, NY — Jun 20, 2016
    About Eric Rodriguez, MS

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952664641
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Rodriguez works at Crouse Medical Practice, PLLC. in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Eric Rodriguez’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Eric Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

