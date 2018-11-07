Dr. Eric Rosen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rosen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eric Rosen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Harbor, FL.
Locations
Sound Mind Counseling2708 Alt 19 Ste 507-10, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 787-6177
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my now 8 year old to Dr. Rosen when she was 7. Had her evaluated for ADD/ADHD and just as my gut found, she was diagnosed with ADD. Dr. Rosen was very thorough in his report and this report allowed for us to also have our daughter placed on a 504. If you are looking for someone to help you get answers, Dr. Rosen is the one.
About Dr. Eric Rosen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1184706376
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen speaks American Sign Language.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
