Eric Semmel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview

Eric Semmel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bangor, ME. 

Eric Semmel works at St. Joseph Internal Medicine in Bangor, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Family Medicine-hampden
    900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 907-3300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 09, 2022
Made an appointment on Thursday to see the practitioner on Friday. No problem. Office and medical support staff were all pleasant and helpful. PA Semmel was outstanding. Post visit x-rays and lab tests were done quickly and skillfully on the same day.
Joe E. — Jul 09, 2022
About Eric Semmel, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720024805
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Eric Semmel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Eric Semmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Eric Semmel works at St. Joseph Internal Medicine in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Eric Semmel’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Eric Semmel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Semmel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Semmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Semmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

