Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC

Chiropractic
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at Select Health Pain and Regenerative Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Health Pain and Regenerative Medicine
    15720 Brixham Hill Ave Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-5555
  2. 2
    Preferred Chiropractic Center
    6303 Carmel Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669415154
    Education & Certifications

    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    • Bloomfield College
