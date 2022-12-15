Overview

Dr. Eric Shapiro, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at Select Health Pain and Regenerative Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.