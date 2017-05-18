Eric Shellhorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Shellhorn, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Eric Shellhorn, NP
Eric Shellhorn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Eric Shellhorn works at
Eric Shellhorn's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-6767MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the pleasure of seeing Eric for over 2 years. He has always listen and appropriately responded. I have no desire to ever see any other provider.
About Eric Shellhorn, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740625185
Eric Shellhorn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Shellhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Shellhorn works at
8 patients have reviewed Eric Shellhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Shellhorn.
