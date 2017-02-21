Eric Starr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Starr, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Eric Starr, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Eric Starr works at
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1358
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Eric Starr gets five stars from me he is very good at his job and attentive to patients very professional he transferred to another Office they will be pleased with his work.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1174625024
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Eric Starr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Starr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Eric Starr using Healthline FindCare.
Eric Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
