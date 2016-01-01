See All Chiropractors in Swansea, IL
Dr. Eric Waltemate, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Waltemate, DC is a Chiropractor in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Waltemate works at Swansea Acupuncture in Swansea, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    American Pain Management and Rehab L L C
    14 Park Pl Ste A, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 207-4445
  2. 2
    St. Louis Acupuncture
    1001 Craig Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-0057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Acute Insomnia
Acute Sinusitis
Acupuncture
Acute Insomnia
Acute Sinusitis

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Eric Waltemate, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225101876
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
    Undergraduate School

