Dr. Eric Wennerholm, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Wennerholm, DC is a Chiropractor in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Wennerholm works at Wennerholm Chiropractic Center in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Wennerholm Chiropractic Center
    1459 Myrtle Ave, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 445-9287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury
Back Pain
CDL Physical Examination
Ankle Injury
Back Pain
CDL Physical Examination

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
CDL Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2021
    The service is outstanding from the time of entering the office and receiving the Best quality care ever. Truly felt like a great experience and wonderful care.
    — Sep 19, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Wennerholm, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477576379
    Education & Certifications

    • Western States Chiropractic College
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wennerholm, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wennerholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wennerholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wennerholm works at Wennerholm Chiropractic Center in Eureka, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wennerholm’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wennerholm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wennerholm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wennerholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wennerholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

