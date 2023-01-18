See All Chiropractors in Ardmore, OK
Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC is a Chiropractor in Ardmore, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Widhelm works at Sudberry Dental in Ardmore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sudberry Dental
    1520 N Commerce St Ste C, Ardmore, OK 73401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 319-4028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Management
Stress Management

Treatment frequency



Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Widhelm is extremely knowledgeable, professional and friendly. Explains what he is going to do prior to procedure.. His staff is caring and friendly. I would HIGHLY RECOMMED him, without question.
    Nancy B. — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740588714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Widhelm, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widhelm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widhelm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Widhelm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widhelm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widhelm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widhelm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.