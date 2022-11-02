See All Clinical Psychologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Dana - Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Zhou works at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Medical School
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 651-0851
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Boston Children's Hospital
    9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 216-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Dana - Farber Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zhou?

    Nov 02, 2022
    My doctor at Mass General gave me a list of people who do cbt insomnia. I wound up going to see someone else because she took my health insurance. It was a mistake. 8 appointments later all I learned was these self-statements to repeat when I couldn't sleep. Someone I knew had heard about Dr. Zhou so I decided to try. In 3 appointmens he did more for me than the other doctor did.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zhou to family and friends

    Dr. Zhou's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zhou

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD.

    About Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669876074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Zhou, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.