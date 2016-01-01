Dr. Brandling-Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erica Brandling-Bennett, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Brandling-Bennett, PHD is a Psychologist in Renton, WA.
Locations
- 1 4033 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5566
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erica Brandling-Bennett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandling-Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandling-Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandling-Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandling-Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandling-Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.