Dr. Erica Burden, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Cornerstone Healthcare Services Incooperted150 Monument Rd Ste 207, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (877) 760-5437
HealthPartners Group1521 Green Oak Pl, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 657-6052
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
After reviewing many different doctors backgrounds, I chose Dr. Burden. She has a very impressive background and studied many years. I am very pleased that my son was able to be evaluated by her. Appointments were scheduled in a timely manner. The receptionist is very polite and professional. My son Cyrus was 6 yrs old at the time (early 2017). He is very hyper and was being evaluated for ADHD. The Doctor was very patient, thorough and explained everything clearly. I highly recommend Dr. Burden
- Neuropsychology
- English, German
- Spring Hill Rehabilitation Center, San Antonio, Texas
- Loyola University, Baltimore
Dr. Burden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burden speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burden.
