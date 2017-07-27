See All Neuropsychologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Erica Burden, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Erica Burden, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. 

Dr. Burden works at kinderbuch.us in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Healthcare Services Incooperted
    150 Monument Rd Ste 207, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 760-5437
  2. 2
    HealthPartners Group
    1521 Green Oak Pl, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 657-6052

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuropsychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2017
    After reviewing many different doctors backgrounds, I chose Dr. Burden. She has a very impressive background and studied many years. I am very pleased that my son was able to be evaluated by her. Appointments were scheduled in a timely manner. The receptionist is very polite and professional. My son Cyrus was 6 yrs old at the time (early 2017). He is very hyper and was being evaluated for ADHD. The Doctor was very patient, thorough and explained everything clearly. I highly recommend Dr. Burden
    Laura in Humble, TX — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erica Burden, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033227673
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Spring Hill Rehabilitation Center, San Antonio, Texas
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University, Baltimore
    Undergraduate School

