Erica Cecil, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erica Cecil, APRN

Erica Cecil, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Erica Cecil works at Meridian behavioral health in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erica Cecil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian behavioral health
    4010 DuPont Cir Ste 419, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 409-6993
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Erica Cecil, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780109181
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica Cecil, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Cecil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erica Cecil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erica Cecil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Cecil works at Meridian behavioral health in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Erica Cecil’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Erica Cecil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Cecil.

