See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Erica Dacosta, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erica Dacosta, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Erica Dacosta, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Erica Dacosta works at Charlotte Gastroenterology in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Deanna Bath, PA-C
Deanna Bath, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jonathan Brown, PA-C
Jonathan Brown, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kristina Sapel, PA-C
Kristina Sapel, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Gastroenterology
    2015 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-4009
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erica Dacosta?

    Mar 31, 2020
    Ms. DaCosta, PA-C, was extremely attentive to my problem and showed concern and understanding. Her simple explanations and advice on how I should help myself along with my problem were direct, clear and very helpful. I found her interaction with me to be very sincere.
    Ardith Allen — Mar 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erica Dacosta, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Erica Dacosta, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erica Dacosta to family and friends

    Erica Dacosta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erica Dacosta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erica Dacosta, PA.

    About Erica Dacosta, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639121791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica Dacosta, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Dacosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erica Dacosta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Erica Dacosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Dacosta works at Charlotte Gastroenterology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Erica Dacosta’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Erica Dacosta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Dacosta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Dacosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Dacosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erica Dacosta, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.