Erica Duckworth, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Duckworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Duckworth, LPC
Overview
Erica Duckworth, LPC is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX.
Erica Duckworth works at
Locations
-
1
Erica M. Duckworth, M.Ed., L.P.C.-S.350 Pine St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 223-1433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erica Duckworth?
Mrs. Duckworth was so kind and truly cared about helping me. You can tell she has a heart for her clients and wants the very best for them. The staff is very helpful and caring. They helped me with all my questions and concerns. I highly recommend Mrs. Duckworth and her office.
About Erica Duckworth, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376088211
Education & Certifications
- Internship population includes - women, children, family and individuals with special needs
- Lamar University
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Duckworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erica Duckworth works at
12 patients have reviewed Erica Duckworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Duckworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Duckworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Duckworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.