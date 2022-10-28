Overview

Dr. Erica Joseph, ND is an Oncology Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from Bastyr University and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Seattle Integrative Oncology in Everett, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Lacey, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.