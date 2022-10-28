Dr. Erica Joseph, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Joseph, ND
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Joseph, ND is an Oncology Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from Bastyr University and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Locations
Providence Regional Cancer Partnership - Everett1717 13th St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 297-5500
Seattle Integrative Oncology2859 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102 Directions (206) 739-7447
Providence Regional Cancer System, Lacey4525 3rd Ave Se, Lacey, WA 98503 Directions (360) 412-8951
Institute of Complimentary Medicine1600 E Jefferson St Ste 603, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 739-7447
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been in my 5th year with stage IV cancer and I could not imagine that I would survive so long without her care. She helps with my physical pains from the treatments and mental challenges.
- Oncology
- English
- American Board Of Naturopathic Oncology (Candidate)
- Seattle Integrative Oncology
- Bastyr University
