Erica Kouns, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Kouns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Kouns, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erica Kouns, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Erica Kouns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erica Kouns?
Erica was well prepared ae had read all my medical records before seeing me. Hence, she was able to ask informed questions and listen intently. She had an "holistic" view of my problems as felt that proceeding with invasive procedures immediately was not wise until other possible causes of my symptoms were examined. I am very impressed with Erica's knowledge and professionalism. I recommend her highly.
About Erica Kouns, NP
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053817411
Education & Certifications
- University of Phoenix - Bachelors of Science, Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Kouns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erica Kouns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erica Kouns works at
2 patients have reviewed Erica Kouns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Kouns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Kouns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Kouns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.