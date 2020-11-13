See All Gastroenterologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Erica Kouns, NP

Gastroenterology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Erica Kouns, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. 

Erica Kouns works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biliary Drainage
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy
Biliary Drainage
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Erica was well prepared ae had read all my medical records before seeing me. Hence, she was able to ask informed questions and listen intently. She had an "holistic" view of my problems as felt that proceeding with invasive procedures immediately was not wise until other possible causes of my symptoms were examined. I am very impressed with Erica's knowledge and professionalism. I recommend her highly.
    walt & Jean Wist — Nov 13, 2020
    About Erica Kouns, NP

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1053817411
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Phoenix - Bachelors of Science, Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica Kouns, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Kouns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erica Kouns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Kouns works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Erica Kouns’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Erica Kouns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Kouns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Kouns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Kouns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

