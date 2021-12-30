See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Erica Malloy, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Overview of Erica Malloy, NP

Erica Malloy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Erica Malloy works at Interborough Developmental & Consultation Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erica Malloy's Office Locations

    1623 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 375-1200
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 30, 2021
    She is in no doubt, a busy lady. She is highly skilled and has deep empathy towards me as a patient. I have to say that she goes out of her way to make me feel comfortable. It’s hard to find good providers who are supportive of my issues and identity. I appreciate that Erica takes the time to understand and I feel comfortable talking with her.
    J — Dec 30, 2021
    About Erica Malloy, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053685206
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Malloy works at Interborough Developmental & Consultation Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Erica Malloy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Erica Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Malloy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Malloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Malloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

