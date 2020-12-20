Erica McCarty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erica McCarty, LPC
Overview
Erica McCarty, LPC is a Counselor in Friendswood, TX.
Locations
- 1 1506 E Winding Way Dr Ste 104, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (713) 933-9152
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Erica is friendly and compassionate. As someone who thought I could never talk to a ” stranger” about my struggles Fast forward now, a year and a half later, I look forward to sessions. I've grown and also learning tools to create boundaries. PTSD - from many traumatic hospitalizations is an ongoing struggle, but we develop a plan ahead of time. Also, talking and being validated on my feelings helps me not second guess myself. Erica has a sweet calming voice, which helps, too. If you want to see if talk therapy is for you, give her a call.
About Erica McCarty, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
