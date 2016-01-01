Erica Navarro, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Navarro, LCSW
Overview
Erica Navarro, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.
Locations
Oak Street Health Portage Park4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (312) 794-8217
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Erica Navarro, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1568001337
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Navarro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Erica Navarro using Healthline FindCare.
Erica Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erica Navarro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Navarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.