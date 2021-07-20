See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Erica Muhammad, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erica Muhammad, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Erica Muhammad, FNP-C

Erica Muhammad, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Erica Muhammad works at Texas Pain Experts in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Erica Muhammad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Oaks - D
    5364 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100 Bldg D, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 441-4333
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    City Base West
    7003 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 441-4333
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erica Muhammad?

    Jul 20, 2021
    One of the best Nurse Practitioners I have ever had treat and evaluate me. Listens and is compassionate. Certainly a plus for the clinic to have her working with patients.
    EG — Jul 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erica Muhammad, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Erica Muhammad, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erica Muhammad to family and friends

    Erica Muhammad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erica Muhammad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erica Muhammad, FNP-C.

    About Erica Muhammad, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952852543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erica Muhammad, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Muhammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erica Muhammad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Erica Muhammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erica Muhammad works at Texas Pain Experts in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Erica Muhammad’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Erica Muhammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Muhammad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Muhammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Muhammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erica Muhammad, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.