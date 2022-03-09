Erica Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erica Scott, NP
Overview of Erica Scott, NP
Erica Scott, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA.
Erica Scott's Office Locations
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation3883 Airway Dr Ste 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-7777
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Erica for about 4 years. I think she is great. Never hurries me which I love. She listens to me and after she asks a few questions she either takes care of the problem or refers me to a specialist. I would highly recommend her.
About Erica Scott, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376922773
Erica Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erica Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Erica Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Scott.
