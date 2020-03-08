See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Erica Shimkus, FNP-C

Community Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erica Shimkus, FNP-C

Erica Shimkus, FNP-C is a Community Health Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Erica Shimkus works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erica Shimkus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Transitional Care - Chandler
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 210, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2020
    I saw Erica Shimkus at the Dignity Health Chandler Transitional Care Center after a stay at Chandler Regional Medical Center. I did not have a Primary Care Physician at the time but had received a presumptive diagnosis of a rare autoimmune disease. NP Shimkus made sure to research my diagnosis before I came in, focused on my needs and was genuinely concerned that I get the best care possible. If I could, I would have her as my Primary Care Physician but she only does Transitional Care. I also felt the office staff cared about me and wanted to make sure I had the best care possible.
    About Erica Shimkus, FNP-C

    • Community Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1619415189
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

