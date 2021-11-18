Erick Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erick Gonzalez, PSY
Overview
Erick Gonzalez, PSY is a Psychologist in Allen, TX.
Erick Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Erick Gonzalez Psy.d. Pllc400 N Allen Dr Ste 208, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-3627
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erick Gonzalez?
My visit was fantastic. I was so worried about my psychological testing, but he was kind, compassionate, helpful and really listened to me and what I was going through. I’d put this off for so long, and I’m so happy I did it, and I just lucked into an awesome doctor through a referral. Also, however it was billed through insurance saved me so much money! I had a great experience and would refer him to anyone.
About Erick Gonzalez, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1568517035
Frequently Asked Questions
Erick Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erick Gonzalez works at
12 patients have reviewed Erick Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erick Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erick Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erick Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.