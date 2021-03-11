See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Erick James Loveres Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erick James Loveres

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erick James Loveres

Erick James Loveres is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Erick James Loveres works at TMCOne - Rincon in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Erick James Loveres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    TMCOne - Rincon
    10350 E Drexel Rd Unit 110, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-1727
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erick James Loveres?

    Mar 11, 2021
    Erick is polite and respectful. He takes the time to get to know me. We even talked about our pets! More importantly I feel he is very knowledgeable. He is not hesitant to send me to a specialist when he feels it is necessary.
    — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erick James Loveres
    How would you rate your experience with Erick James Loveres?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erick James Loveres to family and friends

    Erick James Loveres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erick James Loveres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erick James Loveres.

    About Erick James Loveres

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235659798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erick James Loveres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erick James Loveres works at TMCOne - Rincon in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Erick James Loveres’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Erick James Loveres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erick James Loveres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erick James Loveres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erick James Loveres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erick James Loveres?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.