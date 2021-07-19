Erick Santos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erick Santos
Overview
Erick Santos is a Physician Assistant in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
- 1 800 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-1285
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Positive experience. Professional and friendly.
About Erick Santos
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447885058
Frequently Asked Questions
Erick Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Erick Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erick Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erick Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erick Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.