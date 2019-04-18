Ericka Gilson, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ericka Gilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ericka Gilson, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Ericka Gilson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from 2012.
Horizonview Health1408 3rd St SE Ste 200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 268-3345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Ericka Gilson?
Ericka Gilson is great. She is super attentive, well educated, kind, and has a great sense of humor. She always makes me laugh! I realize this isn’t terribly important in a medical professional, but it’s nice.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093056384
- 2012
- 2005
Ericka Gilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ericka Gilson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ericka Gilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Ericka Gilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ericka Gilson.
