Erik Osborne, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Erik Osborne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Erik Osborne works at Carolina Family Healthcare in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integra Rehabilitation Physicians Pllc
    11220 Elm Ln Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 847-4000

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 17, 2017
Amazing Doctor! Great bedside manner. Highly intelligent and an added bonus in that he's fun to look at.
Erika in Charlotte, NC — Nov 17, 2017
Photo: Erik Osborne, PA-C
About Erik Osborne, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588105795
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erik Osborne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Erik Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erik Osborne works at Carolina Family Healthcare in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Erik Osborne’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Erik Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erik Osborne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erik Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erik Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

