Erik Osborne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erik Osborne, PA-C
Overview
Erik Osborne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Erik Osborne works at
Locations
-
1
Integra Rehabilitation Physicians Pllc11220 Elm Ln Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 847-4000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erik Osborne?
Amazing Doctor! Great bedside manner. Highly intelligent and an added bonus in that he's fun to look at.
About Erik Osborne, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588105795
Frequently Asked Questions
Erik Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erik Osborne works at
2 patients have reviewed Erik Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erik Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erik Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erik Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.