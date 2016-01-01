Erik Rush, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erik Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erik Rush, PA-C
Overview of Erik Rush, PA-C
Erik Rush, PA-C is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Erik Rush works at
Erik Rush's Office Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Surgery)125 Queens Rd Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1167
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Erik Rush, PA-C
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1811469885
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
