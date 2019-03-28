Dr. Bethune accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erika Bethune, DC
Overview
Dr. Erika Bethune, DC is a Chiropractor in Temple Terrace, FL.
Locations
Reliable Home Health Care LLC6406 E Fowler Ave Ste D, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 985-9191
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bethune can make anyone with a bone or muscle problem better. I have been going to her for years and still go just for maintenance. Her assistant Linda is also very caring and compassionate. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Erika Bethune, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811033400
Dr. Bethune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethune. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethune.
