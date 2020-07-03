Erika Frances, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erika Frances is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erika Frances, PSY
Overview
Erika Frances, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Latham, NY.
Erika Frances works at
Locations
-
1
Erika Frances, Psy.D.26 Century Hill Dr Ste 201, Latham, NY 12110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Frances?
Dr. Frances was the assigned examiner for my VA disability. Dr. Frances was thorough, knowledgeable, and caring. She took the time to peel back the layers to get the information she needed but did not leave me in a vulnerable or troubled spot. If I did not already have a great PTSD counselor I would seek her out for counseling.
About Erika Frances, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093041329
Education & Certifications
- Seacoast Mental Health
- Saint John's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Frances accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erika Frances has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Frances works at
8 patients have reviewed Erika Frances. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Frances.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Frances, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Frances appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.