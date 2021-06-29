See All Nurse Practitioners in Longview, TX
Erika McDaniel, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erika McDaniel, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erika McDaniel, FNP

Erika McDaniel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Erika McDaniel works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine - Longview in Longview, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Erika McDaniel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine - Longview
    703 E Marshall Ave Ste 1001, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 753-7291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erika McDaniel?

    Jun 29, 2021
    Erika is a great practitioner. She listened to my concerns and offered great advice. Previously, I saw another practitioner who stated that she would "Guess what was wrong with me." I'm so glad that Erika was available to solve the problems that I had. She is so personable, and I would recommend her to anyone who wants sound medical advice (which is everyone, right?)!
    Rita — Jun 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erika McDaniel, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Erika McDaniel, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erika McDaniel to family and friends

    Erika McDaniel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erika McDaniel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erika McDaniel, FNP.

    About Erika McDaniel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508340837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erika McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Erika McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erika McDaniel works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine - Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Erika McDaniel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Erika McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erika McDaniel, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.