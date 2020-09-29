See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Erika Shea, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Erika Shea, CRNP

Erika Shea, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Erika Shea works at Tpi Lawrence Family Medical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erika Shea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tpi Lawrence Family Medical Associates
    412 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19133
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Erika Shea, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538259825
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erika Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erika Shea works at Tpi Lawrence Family Medical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Erika Shea’s profile.

    Erika Shea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

