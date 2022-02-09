See All Nurse Practitioners in Des Moines, IA
Erin Bailey, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Erin Bailey, ARNP

Erin Bailey, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. 

Erin Bailey works at VA Central Iowa Health in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Bailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Va Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa
    3600 30th St, Des Moines, IA 50310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 699-5999
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 09, 2022
    I've been seeing Erin for a few months now, and I really like her. She's the best psychiatrist I've seen so far. One of the nicest doctors I've seen actually, regardless of specialty. She even ordered a genetic test to help find the right meds for me, since I've been through a lot over the years. I don't feel like just another number, being handed a prescription and moved along. I feel like she is actually taking the time to work to help to find the right treatment for me
    Lynn Ripperger — Feb 09, 2022
    About Erin Bailey, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932755022
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Bailey works at VA Central Iowa Health in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Erin Bailey’s profile.

    Erin Bailey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

