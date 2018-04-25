See All Surgical Assistants in Bel Air, MD
Erin Boyce, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erin Boyce, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Erin Boyce, PA-C

Erin Boyce, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Bel Air, MD. 

Erin Boyce works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Erin Boyce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates
    520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 412, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-4400
  2. 2
    Upper Chesapeake Surgical Associates - Havre De Grace
    421 S Union Ave Ste 201, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 843-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Erin Boyce?

Apr 25, 2018
Erin and Dr. Antoniades are an amazing team. I felt helpless, and vulnerable, and in their care, i KNEW i was coming out of their care ready to live my life again. Zero pain, minimum scarring, 100% support from them. If you need help, seek them out. They will change your life if your spine is ruining your life
Bruce Darling in Delta, Pa. 17314 — Apr 25, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Erin Boyce, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Erin Boyce, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Erin Boyce to family and friends

Erin Boyce's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Erin Boyce

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Boyce, PA-C.

About Erin Boyce, PA-C

Specialties
  • Surgical Assistance
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093052870
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erin Boyce, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Boyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Erin Boyce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Erin Boyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erin Boyce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Boyce.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Boyce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Boyce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Erin Boyce, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.