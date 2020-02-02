Erin Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Butler
Overview of Erin Butler
Erin Butler is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.

Erin Butler's Office Locations
- 1 1745 S HIGHLAND AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 587-0537
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful practitioner, patient, explains all, takes time, makes you feel important. I miss her at my doctors office
About Erin Butler
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043329956
Erin Butler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Erin Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Butler.
