Erin Coram, LMFT

4.6 (9)
Erin Coram, LMFT is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN. 

Erin Coram works at New Outlook Counseling Center LLC in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    New Outlook Counseling Center Inc.
    5010 N Stone Mill Rd Ste B, Bloomington, IN 47408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 929-2193
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Feb 18, 2021
    I absolutely adore Erin! She does have specialized training, and experience, working with illness and how it effects the individual and their families. Her description of herself on the website is perfect. I appreciate that she isn’t formal, because I’m not formal either.
    Carol Farrington — Feb 18, 2021
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1639223993
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Erin Coram, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Coram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Coram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Coram works at New Outlook Counseling Center LLC in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Erin Coram’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Erin Coram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Coram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Coram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Coram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

