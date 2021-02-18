Erin Coram, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Coram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Coram, LMFT
Overview
Erin Coram, LMFT is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN.
Locations
New Outlook Counseling Center Inc.5010 N Stone Mill Rd Ste B, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 929-2193
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Coram?
I absolutely adore Erin! She does have specialized training, and experience, working with illness and how it effects the individual and their families. Her description of herself on the website is perfect. I appreciate that she isn’t formal, because I’m not formal either.
About Erin Coram, LMFT
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Coram accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Coram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Erin Coram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Coram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Coram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Coram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.