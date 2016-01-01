Erin Durham, CRNA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Durham, CRNA
Overview of Erin Durham, CRNA
Erin Durham, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC.
Erin Durham works at
Erin Durham's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3031
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Durham?
About Erin Durham, CRNA
- Nurse Anesthesiology
- English
- Female
- 1568773505
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Erin Durham using Healthline FindCare.
Erin Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Durham works at
Erin Durham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Durham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.