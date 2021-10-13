Erin Fagot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Fagot, WHNP
Overview of Erin Fagot, WHNP
Erin Fagot, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Erin Fagot's Office Locations
Carolyn C. Thompson, M.D., PC2201 Murphy Ave Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 341-0991
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been SO long since I LOVED my doctor for OB care. I am thrilled to say that I am over the moon happy with Erin! She is SO kind, compassionate, and patient. I always feel heard and never rushed, she takes time to go over ever little thing I have a question or wonder about. So very thankful for her.
About Erin Fagot, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023555828
Erin Fagot accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Fagot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Erin Fagot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Fagot.
