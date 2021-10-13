See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Erin Fagot, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Overview of Erin Fagot, WHNP

Erin Fagot, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Erin Fagot works at Carolyn C. Thompson, M.D., PC in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Erin Fagot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolyn C. Thompson, M.D., PC
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 341-0991
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2021
    It has been SO long since I LOVED my doctor for OB care. I am thrilled to say that I am over the moon happy with Erin! She is SO kind, compassionate, and patient. I always feel heard and never rushed, she takes time to go over ever little thing I have a question or wonder about. So very thankful for her.
    Bailey Grady — Oct 13, 2021
    About Erin Fagot, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023555828
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Fagot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Fagot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Fagot works at Carolyn C. Thompson, M.D., PC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Erin Fagot’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Erin Fagot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Fagot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Fagot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Fagot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

