Erin Fitzpatrick, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Erin Fitzpatrick, FNP

Erin Fitzpatrick, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Erin Fitzpatrick works at Baltimore Medical System in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Fitzpatrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Health Center
    1245 Eastern Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 558-4700
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2021
    Ms Fitzpatrick is THE most amazing healthcare professional ever! We have seen over 100 doctors between a family of 8. I can see she is truly the most compassionate and most competent healthcare professional. We see her as part of a healthcare system so we didn’t always get to see her. However we always had to wait for her to rotate to us in order to correct other doctors’ oversight. Took us 3 years to find someone to identify my dads health issue correctly. Ms Fitzpatrick was the first one to recognize my dads health problem which then we saw the specialist and confirmed what Ms Fitzpatrick diagnosed. One MD misdiagnosed my moms problem and Ms Fitzpatrick recognized the oversight and started my mom on the proper medication and now she’s able to move again. what truly stands out is her personality and her love for her patients. She not only looks for root cause of your symptoms but she also a advocates for your health.
    — Sep 03, 2021
    Photo: Erin Fitzpatrick, FNP
    About Erin Fitzpatrick, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1194021071
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Fitzpatrick works at Baltimore Medical System in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Erin Fitzpatrick’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Erin Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Fitzpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

