Erin Gerig, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Erin Gerig, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rochester, NY. 

Erin Gerig works at Univ. of Rochester Department of Psychiatry Clinical Group in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Rochester Department of Psychiatry Clinical Group
    300 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 276-2277

Ratings & Reviews
About Erin Gerig, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629210406
Erin Gerig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

