Erin Gill, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erin Gill, FNP-C

Erin Gill, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southeastern La University , Hammond|Southeastern Louisiana University - Hammond, LA (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Erin Gill works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Gill's Office Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777
    Northlake Nephrology - Covington
    1970 N Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-5355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 07, 2022
    Wow! Erin is a wonderful FNP! Erin has the sweetest chair side manner, I could talk to her all day! But wait, the best part is, the knee injection. Erin did a fantastic job giving me a pain free injection! I didn't feel a thing!!! Don't even wait for a MD appt. go see Erin Gill, FNP she will take care of you!
    Cindy Rosenthal — May 07, 2022
    About Erin Gill, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346792660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southeastern La University , Hammond|Southeastern Louisiana University - Hammond, LA (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Gill, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Gill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Gill works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Erin Gill’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Erin Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.