Overview
Erin Gray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC.
Locations
Greensboro Rheumatology2835 Horse Pen Creek Rd Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 617-6568
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional on time very easy to work with and helpful
About Erin Gray, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Gray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Erin Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Gray.
