Erin Hayden, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Erin Hayden, NP

Erin Hayden, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Erin Hayden works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Erin Hayden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic, St. Joseph
    4077 S Cleveland Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 429-2992
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Acid Reflux
Allergies
Arthritis
Acid Reflux
Allergies
Arthritis

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Erin Hayden, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841707106
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • BETHEL COLLEGE
