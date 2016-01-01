See All Nurse Practitioners in Clemmons, NC
Erin Kelly, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erin Kelly, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Erin Kelly, ANP

Erin Kelly, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clemmons, NC. 

Erin Kelly works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Erin Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tanglewood Park Physicians
    6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8649
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erin Kelly?

    Photo: Erin Kelly, ANP
    How would you rate your experience with Erin Kelly, ANP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erin Kelly to family and friends

    Erin Kelly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erin Kelly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Kelly, ANP.

    About Erin Kelly, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1801964697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Kelly, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Kelly works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Erin Kelly’s profile.

    Erin Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.