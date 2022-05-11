See All Family Doctors in Indian Land, SC
Erin Kersey, FNP

Family Medicine
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Erin Kersey, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indian Land, SC. 

Erin Kersey works at Novant Health Indian Land Primary Care in Indian Land, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Indian Land Primary Care
    6237 Carolina Commons Dr Ste 101, Indian Land, SC 29707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 850-6206

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 11, 2022
She listened very carefully to everything I had to say.
— May 11, 2022
About Erin Kersey, FNP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1386085702
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Erin Kersey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Erin Kersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erin Kersey works at Novant Health Indian Land Primary Care in Indian Land, SC. View the full address on Erin Kersey’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Erin Kersey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Kersey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Kersey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Kersey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

