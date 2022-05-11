Erin Kersey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Kersey, FNP
Erin Kersey, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indian Land, SC.
Erin Kersey works at
Novant Health Indian Land Primary Care6237 Carolina Commons Dr Ste 101, Indian Land, SC 29707 Directions (803) 850-6206
She listened very carefully to everything I had to say.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1386085702
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Erin Kersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Erin Kersey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Kersey.
