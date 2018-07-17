Erin Kimball, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Kimball, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Kimball, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT.
Erin Kimball works at
Locations
1
Lone Peak Family Health74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5925
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Erin. She is very good at checking everything and asking questions to make sure everything is covered! I would recommend her 100%. Thank you Erin!
About Erin Kimball, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790034916
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Kimball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Kimball accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Erin Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Kimball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.